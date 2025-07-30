Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 137.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.6% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

