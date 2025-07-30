Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $314.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.