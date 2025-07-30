Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,762,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VTI opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $314.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

