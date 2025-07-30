Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 617,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,754 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $105,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VPU opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.13.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

