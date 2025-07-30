Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

