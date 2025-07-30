Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.30 and its 200-day moving average is $172.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

