Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 111.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,495.44. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

DFIN opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

