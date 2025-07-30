Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WM. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.79. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 41.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

