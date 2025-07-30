Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 82,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

