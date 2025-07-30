Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 167 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,686,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 826,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 405,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

