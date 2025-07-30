Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,148,000 after purchasing an additional 141,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,607,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after purchasing an additional 145,987 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after purchasing an additional 766,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,505,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TIP opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

