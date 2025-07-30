Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $427,000 in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of EQT by 195.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3,996.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.