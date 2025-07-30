Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Shares of HII stock opened at $260.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

