Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.46.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,962 shares of company stock worth $6,271,305. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Sysco by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

