Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WU. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Western Union has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 66.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 45.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 188.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

