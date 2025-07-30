Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Trading 2.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.25. 788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
