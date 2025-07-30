Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.