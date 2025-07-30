Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 785,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 4.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

