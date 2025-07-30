Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $21.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $287.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $289.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.