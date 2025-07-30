Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,889 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

