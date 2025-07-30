Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 442,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 153,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 90,121 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

