Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1,945.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2039 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.