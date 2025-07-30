Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $127.00 price target on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Analyst Recommendations for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

