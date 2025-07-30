XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Talen Energy by 310.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLN shares. UBS Group set a $431.00 target price on Talen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Talen Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Talen Energy stock opened at $361.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.85. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $365.40.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 over the last 90 days.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.