XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of New York Times by 16.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 618,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 19.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,018,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,716,000 after buying an additional 481,682 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

