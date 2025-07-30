Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 353,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 130,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PRA Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 186,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

PRA Group Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.52. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $269.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 30,056 shares in the company, valued at $402,449.84. This represents a 19.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.