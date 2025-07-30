Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,269 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFLT. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 108,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 73,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 329,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,795.70. The trade was a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. Maxim Group set a $11.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.95. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

