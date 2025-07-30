Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,671,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 724,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,034,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

GNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

