Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 156.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,176 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNH. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE:CNH opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $285,940.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

