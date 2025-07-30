Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after buying an additional 534,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,962,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,008,000 after purchasing an additional 120,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.9%

LNG opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.