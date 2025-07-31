124,882 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 124,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,668,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,382,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,266,000 after buying an additional 99,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

