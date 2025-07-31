135,704 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $420,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,705 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,834.80. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 21,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $221,575.79. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 656,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,810,860.45. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,589,422 shares of company stock worth $25,306,428 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

ARLO opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies



Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

