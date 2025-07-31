225,396 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 225,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.46. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Insider Activity at Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 63,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,794.80. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

