24,775 Shares in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 6,237.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,876 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in FB Financial by 489.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FB Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,886,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $49.60 on Thursday. FB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 39.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

