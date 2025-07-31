26,070 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Creekside Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $86.99 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $89.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

