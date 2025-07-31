4,596 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RDIV opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $799.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
