6,476 Shares in Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Avita Medical during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 1,099.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 688.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Down 6.8%

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Avita Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avita Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 79.61% and a negative return on equity of 632.62%. The business had revenue of $18.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avita Medical Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

