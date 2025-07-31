681 Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Plexus by 112.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Plexus by 17.5% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Plexus by 14.6% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $529,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,699.52. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,222. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

