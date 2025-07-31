8,237 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 994.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $676,276.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 193,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,035. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $50,875.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 772,915 shares in the company, valued at $20,783,684.35. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,733. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PHR opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.