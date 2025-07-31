84,090 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,618,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,282,000 after acquiring an additional 172,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,796,000.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.90. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

