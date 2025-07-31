84,090 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,618,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,282,000 after acquiring an additional 172,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,796,000.
Surgery Partners Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.90. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $33.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.
Surgery Partners Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
