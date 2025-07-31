87,736 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,483,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCMD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $235.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 3,300 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $31,911.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,520 shares in the company, valued at $469,188.40. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 2,921 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $29,034.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,163.34. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

