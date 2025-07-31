9,381 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.