9,381 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
