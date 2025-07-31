972 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.