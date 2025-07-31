Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.20.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
AEIS stock opened at $144.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.90. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $145.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
