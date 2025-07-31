AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,888 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 173.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KORP. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000.

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $46.87 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

