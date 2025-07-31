AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,594 NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,169,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,147,000 after purchasing an additional 567,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $712.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.30.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

