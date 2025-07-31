AE Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,773,000 after acquiring an additional 122,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,094,000 after acquiring an additional 77,363 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,059,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,431 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $124.37 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.14.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

