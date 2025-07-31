AE Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,399 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 101.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 191.2% during the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS:UAPR opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

