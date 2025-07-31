AE Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,774,000 after acquiring an additional 278,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,449,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,180,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.69. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.