AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 604,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

